Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210514-N-BF356-1219 [Image 1 of 8]

    210514-N-BF356-1219

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210514-N-BF356-1219
    NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) remove chocks and chains from a CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6645900
    VIRIN: 210514-N-BF356-1219
    Resolution: 4148x2765
    Size: 795.54 KB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210514-N-BF356-1219 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210514-N-BF356-1219
    210514-N-BF356-1265
    210514-N-BF356-1361
    210514-N-AZ467-1022
    210514-N-AZ467-1053
    210514-N-AZ467-1103
    210514-N-BF356-1138
    210514-N-BF356-1326

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD-7
    IWOARG Amphibious Squadron 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT