210514-N-BF356-1219
NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) remove chocks and chains from a CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6645900
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-BF356-1219
|Resolution:
|4148x2765
|Size:
|795.54 KB
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210514-N-BF356-1219 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT