210514-N-AZ467-1053

NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima’s (LHD 7) crash and salvage team transit the flight deck during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

