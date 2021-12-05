USS America counducts routine operations.

SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) sort mail in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

