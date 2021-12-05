Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America counducts routine operations.

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Yu Yang, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sorts mail in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    This work, USS America counducts routine operations. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

