    USS America CPOA donates scholarship [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America CPOA donates scholarship

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2021) Command Master Chief Randy Bell, speaks on behalf of USS America’s Chief Petty Officer Association during a scholarship presentation for Halle-Marie Santiago, a student at E. J. King High School. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 02:27
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    USS America CPO Association awards scholarship to E. J. King senior

