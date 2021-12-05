SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Reese Stricklen, from Portsmouth, Ark., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), cleans a pad-eye in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 02:27 Photo ID: 6645861 VIRIN: 210512-N-NJ919-1003 Resolution: 2113x3169 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducuts routine operations. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.