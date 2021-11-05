USS America CPOA donates scholarship

SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2021) Command Master Chief Randy Bell, speaks on behalf of USS America’s Chief Petty Officer Association during a scholarship presentation for Halle-Marie Santiago, a student at E. J. King High School. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

