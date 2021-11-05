Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command [Image 19 of 21]

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Capt. Dennis Faix addresses guests during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Health Research Center, May 11. The ceremony, which was held at NHRC, was presided over by Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6643775
    VIRIN: 210511-N-UJ980-0040
    Resolution: 4110x6165
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command [Image 21 of 21], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Research Center
    change of command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Rear Admiral Tim Weber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT