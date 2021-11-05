Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber returns a salute from Capt. Dennis Faix during a change of command at Naval Health Research Center, May 11. During the ceremony, which was held at NHRC, Faix took the helm from Capt. William Deniston. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6643773
|VIRIN:
|210511-N-UJ980-0029
|Resolution:
|6594x4396
|Size:
|13.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command [Image 21 of 21], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT