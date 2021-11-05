Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber congratulates Capt. William Deniston with an elbow bump on a job well done during the Naval Health Research Center change of command, May 11. Deniston turned over the helm to Capt. Dennis Faix (left) at the ceremony, which was held at NHRC. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6643772 VIRIN: 210511-N-UJ980-0028 Resolution: 6580x4387 Size: 14.5 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command [Image 21 of 21], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.