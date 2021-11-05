Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command

Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left) presides over the Naval Health Research Center change of command, May 11. Capt. William Deniston (right) salutes as he relinquishes command to Capt. Dennis Faix at the ceremony, which was held at NHRC. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

