Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber congratulates Capt. Dennis Faix with an elbow bump as he takes the helm at the Naval Health Research Center, May 11. Weber was the presiding officer during the change of command ceremony, which was held at NHRC. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6643771 VIRIN: 210511-N-UJ980-0030 Resolution: 6582x4388 Size: 12.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command [Image 21 of 21], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.