Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Presides Over Naval Health Research Center Change of Command

Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber presides over the Naval Health Research Center change of command, May 11. Capt. William Deniston (left) turned over the helm to Capt. Dennis Faix (right) at a ceremony held at NHRC, which was attended by a small group of family and staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

