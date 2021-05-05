Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Casassa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Logistics Specialist Seaman Rix Zhang, from Shen Yang, China, assigned to Ford’s supply department, in Ford’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021
Location: NORFOLK, AL, US