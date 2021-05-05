Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vienna Newton, from Albany, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Logistics Specialist Seaman Rix Zhang, from Shen Yang, China, assigned to Ford’s supply department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

