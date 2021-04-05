Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Dixon, from Cleburne, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine in Ford’s hangar bay. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)
Game-Changing Mission Readiness: Ford Administers COVID-19 Vaccine to 1,600 Sailors
