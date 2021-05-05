Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ricquel Boucher, from Yubacity, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Dearing, from Redmond, New York, assigned to Ford’s combat systems department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6642839 VIRIN: 210505-N-TL968-1019 Resolution: 4307x3076 Size: 1.32 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shot-Ex [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.