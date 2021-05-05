Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Dixon, from Cleburne, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Chief Boatswain's Mate Jordan Lindholm, from South Lake, Texas, assigned to Ford’s deck department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

