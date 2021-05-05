Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Casassa, from Naples, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Colton Stone, from Middletown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s operations department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6642835
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-TL968-1008
|Resolution:
|3411x2436
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shot-Ex [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Game-Changing Mission Readiness: Ford Administers COVID-19 Vaccine to 1,600 Sailors
LEAVE A COMMENT