    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Casassa, from Naples, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Colton Stone, from Middletown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s operations department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6642835
    VIRIN: 210505-N-TL968-1008
    Resolution: 3411x2436
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
