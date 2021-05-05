Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Casassa, from Naples, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Colton Stone, from Middletown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s operations department, in the ship’s hangar bay, May 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for full ship shock trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

