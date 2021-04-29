DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janelle Campbell, left, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, right, Defense Health Agency director, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, center, 633rd SGCS commander, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Campbell briefed about the operating floor’s capabilities compared to other installations in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US