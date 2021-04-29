U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devyn Gaffney, 633rd Medical Group physical therapy technician, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Gaffney gave a briefing on the single point of entry procedures for the 633rd MDG for operations during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6639435
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-JM722-1152
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
