    DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group [Image 2 of 10]

    DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Sager, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron obstetrician-gynecologist physician, asks a question to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Members of the 633rd Medical Group had a chance to ask questions and voice concerns to Place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:46
    Photo ID: 6639429
    VIRIN: 210429-F-JM722-1025
    Resolution: 5467x3151
    Size: 661.83 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DHA

    633 MDG

    TAGS

    Medical
    DHA
    633 MDG

