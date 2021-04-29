U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Sager, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron obstetrician-gynecologist physician, asks a question to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Members of the 633rd Medical Group had a chance to ask questions and voice concerns to Place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6639429
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-JM722-1025
|Resolution:
|5467x3151
|Size:
|661.83 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
