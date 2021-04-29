DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashad Thompson, 633rd Medical Group war reserve material flight noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Thompson briefed about the MDG’s logistical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
