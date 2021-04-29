U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, speaks to members of the 633rd Medical Group during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2020. Place spoke about the future role of the MDG in the new DHA alignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:45 Photo ID: 6639428 VIRIN: 210429-F-JM722-1020 Resolution: 3851x2617 Size: 574.77 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DHA director visits 633rd Medical Group [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.