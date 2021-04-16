Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Narongrit Suksangplank, 341st Civil Engineering Squadron structural planner, presents his innovative idea of enabling drones to conduct roof inspections April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Suksangplank conveyed to the panel that due to harsh winters, drones would alleviate safety concerns and time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6637981
    VIRIN: 210416-F-NE362-0059
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 343.45 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ICBM
    Malmstrom
    innovation
    Missileer
    Sparktank
    Wing1Werx

