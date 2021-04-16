Tech. Sgt. Narongrit Suksangplank, 341st Civil Engineering Squadron structural planner, presents his innovative idea of enabling drones to conduct roof inspections April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Suksangplank conveyed to the panel that due to harsh winters, drones would alleviate safety concerns and time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6637981
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-NE362-0059
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|343.45 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS
