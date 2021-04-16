Tech. Sgt. Michael Hillard, 10th Missile Squadron facility manager, pitches the addition of a disc golf course on base April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The disk golf course would be located in Medal of Honor Park and would include 9-holes, creating an additional recreational opportunity for those living and working on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6637979 VIRIN: 210416-F-NE362-0045 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 416.25 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.