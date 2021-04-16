Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition

Kirk Clark, 341st Medical Group exercise physiologist, presents his innovative idea of a portable kitchen during the Wing1Werx Sparktank competition April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Clark pitched that a portable kitchen could be used to educate Airmen around the installation on methods to prepare healthy meal options to improve nutrition and mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

