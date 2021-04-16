Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition

Wing1Werx competition winner Capt. David Mansfield, 10th Missile Squadron intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew member, presents his innovative idea of routing an additional dial line into Missile Alert Facility capsules April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Mansfield pitched to the panel that an additional dial line would increase the clarity of phone communications, which is a core task of missileers on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

