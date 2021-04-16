Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Wing1Werx competition winner Capt. David Mansfield, 10th Missile Squadron intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew member, presents his innovative idea of routing an additional dial line into Missile Alert Facility capsules April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Mansfield pitched to the panel that an additional dial line would increase the clarity of phone communications, which is a core task of missileers on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:28
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    This work, Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ICBM
    Malmstrom
    innovation
    Missileer
    Sparktank
    Wing1Werx

