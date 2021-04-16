Junior enlisted execute Wing1Werx innovation competition

341st Missile Wing leadership speaks with Senior Airman Alexander Luttrell, 341st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, before the start of the Wing1Werx innovation competition April 16, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Luttrell was the team lead of the project and acted as an advisor to innovators in the competition by assisting with logistics and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

