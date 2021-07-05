Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

Future Air Force and Space Force trainees stand ready to recite the Oath of Enlistment at an enlistment ceremony at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Swearing in is the first step on a trainee’s journey to graduating Basic Military Training as an Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

