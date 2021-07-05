Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A T-28B Trojan performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Designed by North American Aviation as a replacement for the T-6 Texan, the T-28 entered production in 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    This work, Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

