Kevin Coleman, Edge 540 pilot, performs an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Edge 540 has a top speed of 265 miles per hour and is a highly aerobatic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6636490
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-NI018-1181
|Resolution:
|1713x1140
|Size:
|686.56 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT