A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot taxis his aircraft down the runway after performing at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The F-22, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|05.07.2021
|05.08.2021 18:52
|6636492
|210507-F-NI018-1117
|4153x2336
|3.85 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|1
|2
This work, Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
