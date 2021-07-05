A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot taxis his aircraft down the runway after performing at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The F-22, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6636492 VIRIN: 210507-F-NI018-1117 Resolution: 4153x2336 Size: 3.85 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.