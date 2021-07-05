The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds'' perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6636497
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-NI018-1310
|Resolution:
|4267x2400
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT