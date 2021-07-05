Twilight show kicks off 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds'' perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

