    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 3 of 7]

    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Isaac Argueta, an avionics chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, watches his Marines load an MV-22 Osprey on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Arctic Care transported U.S. medical service personnel from USCG Base Kodiak to more remote locations for collaborative hands-on medical training that provides no-cost healthcare to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:57
    Photo ID: 6636441
    VIRIN: 210505-F-WW501-1248
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    MV-22 Osprey
    Tiltrotor aircraft
    USMCR
    ArcticCare2021
    avionics chief

