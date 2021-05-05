Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Isaac Argueta, an avionics chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, watches his Marines load an MV-22 Osprey on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Arctic Care transported U.S. medical service personnel from USCG Base Kodiak to more remote locations for collaborative hands-on medical training that provides no-cost healthcare to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)
