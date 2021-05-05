Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

U.S. Marines prepare and observe an MV-22 Osprey before takeoff May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. Innovative Readiness Training’s Arctic Care 2021 mission used MV-22 aircraft to transport personnel from the active duty Air Force, Army Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Reserve, Army National Guard, Air National Guard, and uniformed personnel from the U.S. Public Health Service and U.S. Coast Guard to remote communities across the island of Kodiak, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021
Location: KODIAK, AK, US
by SrA Keith Holcomb