Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

U.S. Air Force medical services Airmen walk toward a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. Joint service medical teams including U.S. Public Health Service and Coast Guard members, were flown by the Marines to remote locations across the island of Kodiak, Alaska, during Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2021, which provides hands-on, real-world training to improve readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

