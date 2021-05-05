Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 1 of 7]

    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Kim, an MV-22 Osprey flightline mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, takes a brief break from launching missions May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. The Marines partnered with various active-duty, reserve, Army and Air National Guard, and U.S. Public Health Service uniformed personnel from across the country to participate in Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:57
    Photo ID: 6636439
    VIRIN: 210505-F-WW501-1075
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    IRT
    MV-22 Osprey
    Tiltrotor aircraft
    USMCR
    ArcticCare2021

