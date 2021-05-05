Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Kim, an MV-22 Osprey flightline mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, takes a brief break from launching missions May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. The Marines partnered with various active-duty, reserve, Army and Air National Guard, and U.S. Public Health Service uniformed personnel from across the country to participate in Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

