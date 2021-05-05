A U.S. Marine prepares to collect another pallet to load onto an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6636442 VIRIN: 210505-F-WW501-1359 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.36 MB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.