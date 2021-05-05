Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 4 of 7]

    Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine prepares to collect another pallet to load onto an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6636442
    VIRIN: 210505-F-WW501-1359
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    IRT
    MV-22 Osprey
    Tiltrotor aircraft
    USMCR
    ArcticCare2021

