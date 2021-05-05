A U.S. Marine prepares to collect another pallet to load onto an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, May 5, 2021, on U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska. Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:58
|Photo ID:
|6636442
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-WW501-1359
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines move medical teams for Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care Kodiak Island 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT