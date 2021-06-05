USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210506-N-BF356-1047

NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joya Hewlett, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 6, sets up a surgical field in an operating room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated mass casualty drill, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

