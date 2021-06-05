Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    NORTH SEA

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210506-N-BF356-1047
    NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joya Hewlett, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 6, sets up a surgical field in an operating room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated mass casualty drill, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6634895
    VIRIN: 210506-N-BF356-1047
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1003.56 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    CPR-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT