210506-N-BF356-1047
NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joya Hewlett, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 6, sets up a surgical field in an operating room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated mass casualty drill, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6634895
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-BF356-1047
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1003.56 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT