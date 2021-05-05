Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    NORTH SEA

    05.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210506-N-AZ467-1059
    NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expedition Unit conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 5, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6634891
    VIRIN: 210506-N-AZ467-1059
    Resolution: 5539x3956
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. MARINE CORPS
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT