    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    NORTH SEA

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210506-N-BF356-1045
    NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Isaac Thiesmann, left, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 6, simulates an open chest surgery in an operating room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated mass casualty drill, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6634893
    VIRIN: 210506-N-BF356-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 952.41 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IWO JIMA
    U.S. MARINE CORPS
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    24 MEU
    LHD 7

