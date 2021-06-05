210506-N-BF356-1044

NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Air Traffic Controlman 3rd Class Ethan Boykin, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), mans a console in the ship’s tactical air control center, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:38 Photo ID: 6634894 VIRIN: 210506-N-BF356-1044 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.04 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.