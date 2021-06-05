USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210506-N-BF356-1024
NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexis Vanderwiele, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM 162) (Reinforced), applies a tourniquet in medical triage during a simulated mass casualty drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|05.06.2021
|05.07.2021 08:38
|NORTH SEA
