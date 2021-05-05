USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210506-N-AZ467-1083

NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expedition Unit (24th MEU) conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

