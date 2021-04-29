Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy Nurse Corps Birthday

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. (April 29,2021) - Happy 113t h birthday, Navy Nurse Corps!

Lt.j.g. Pauline Gachalian, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, administers a vaccine at the hospital’s off-site COVID-19 vaccine location. Gachalian holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. A native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Gachalian says, “I enjoy being part of a patient plan of care to keep people healthy.” The Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress on May 13, 1908, with 20 original members known as the “Sacred Twenty.” Since the American Revolution, military nurses have served their country by playing a central role in military medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NavyNurseCorps #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

