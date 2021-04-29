Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy Nurse Corps Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy Nurse Corps Birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVLLE, Fla. (April 29,2021) - Happy 113t h birthday, Navy Nurse Corps!
    Lt.j.g. Pauline Gachalian, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, administers a vaccine at the hospital’s off-site COVID-19 vaccine location. Gachalian holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. A native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Gachalian says, “I enjoy being part of a patient plan of care to keep people healthy.” The Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress on May 13, 1908, with 20 original members known as the “Sacred Twenty.” Since the American Revolution, military nurses have served their country by playing a central role in military medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NavyNurseCorps #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6633732
    VIRIN: 210429-N-QA097-020
    Resolution: 2626x3120
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy Nurse Corps Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Nurses Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy Nurse Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Nurse Corps
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    NursesWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT