Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 5, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Amy Aparicio, a Labor and Delivery nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a simulator to teach nursing skills (including support for skin-to-skin care for mom and baby) to a colleague. Aparicio, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, says, “It’s important to train, so you are ready for unexpected situations.” Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) is celebrated in commemoration of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Military and civilian nurses play leading roles in maintaining military health and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

