Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 3, 2021) - Patti Carlsen, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, checks a patient’s vitals. A native of Jacksonville, Florida who holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Georgia State University, Carlsen says, “As a nurse, it’s very important to help people, and I am proud of that.” Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) is celebrated in commemoration of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Military and civilian nurses play leading roles in maintaining military health and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

