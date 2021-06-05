Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Nurses Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 6, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Justin Johnson, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, uses a stethoscope to listen to a sailor’s heart and lung sounds. Johnson, a native of Gardnerville, Nevada, says, “Nurses are vital to maintaining the readiness of active duty personal.” Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) is celebrated in commemoration of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Military and civilian nurses play leading roles in maintaining military health and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US