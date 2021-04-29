Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 29, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Onwujiobi, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s operating suites, inputs information in preparation for a case. Onwujiobi holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Alabama. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Onwujiobi says, “I really enjoy interacting with my patients and making them feel comfortable.” Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) is celebrated in commemoration of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Military and civilian nurses play leading roles in maintaining military health and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #NursesWeek #UnifiedReliableReady #FacesofNHJax NursesWeek

